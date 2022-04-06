RICHLAND — Sunnyside High School track and field teams set personal and season records at the fourth annual Clay Lewis Invite at the Hanford Stadium, April 2.
The Grizzlies boys team placed eighth with 37 points.
Senior Myles Newhouse set a season record and secured second place in the 400-meter run with a time of 51.52 seconds. Setting a personal record, junior Maximiliano Garcia-Pinon came in fourth place only two seconds behind Newhouse (53.63).
Newhouse and Garcia-Pinon went on to place third with teammates Rick Bishop and Raphael Guerrero in the 4x400 meter relay.
In the Triple Jump event junior Aiden Cazares was just two inches shy of third place Boone Prock of Kennewick. Cazares placed third with a personal best of 39 feet and 11 inches.
The girls team placed ninth with the score of 23 points.
Senior Alaina Morgan placed third in the 300 meter hurdles race only 21 milliseconds behind Reilly Lovercheck of Pendleton with the time of 51.17 seconds.
In the discus throw event senior Erica Torres threw her discus 109 feet and 8 inches to earn third place honors.
“We are very pleased with the consistant performances by our big three seniors: Erica Torres in the Throws, Alaina Morgan in the Hurdles, and Myles Newhouse in Mid-distance. They’ve been leading by example at practice and at meets,” Coach Jeff White said.
“Our current momentum is going in the right direction,” White said.
The Grizzlies are hosting a Sunnyside JV Invitational Wednesday, April 13 and then head to the Pasco invite at the Edgar Brown Stadium Saturday, April 16.
