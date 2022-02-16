Grizzly wrestlers head to Mat Classic

Sunnyside High School wrestling team led Chiawana in the 4A regional tournament at Moses Lake, Feb. 12, for most of the day before the Riverhawks edged ahead of the Grizzlies for the team title, 273-268.
Sunnyside had four champions, 10 in the finals and 14 state qualifiers.
Jayden Jasso (106), Alejandro Fernandez (132), EJ Villanueva (145) and John Rendon (160) were Sunnyside’s winners.
The wrestlers head to the Mat Classic XXXIII this weekend. The first round of the State tournament starts Friday, Feb. 18.
