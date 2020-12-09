SUNNYSIDE — The phrase, “He’s on a Mission” is used by the Grizzly boys wrestling program to describe an athlete’s willingness to embark on their disciplined training in a professional manner which sets them apart as an elite competitor.
By selflessly outworking opponents in every phase of preparation, inspiring a distinguished legacy for individual and team achievement.
“As a team collectively, I think part of what separates us is the guys’ willingness to put in really tough work. To actually put in the work. But that’s not just a few individuals. That’s mostly the entire team. It’s the culture,” SHS Boys Varsity Wrestling Head Coach Jason Moyer explained.
Over the past 12 years as an assistant coach alongside Hall of Fame Coach George Paulus, Moyer said there’s a strong correlation in his mind of what it takes to be a state champion and the long-standing tradition of putting forth the necessary training to being the best are the hardest working wrestlers.
Sunnyside’s prestigious program features 41 state champions and the blueprint for success is a dedicated approach in being both physically and mentally equipped for the rigorous grind of a routine, three month wrestling season.
While confirmed COVID‑19 cases proceed to resurge throughout Yakima County, high school students seeking to begin hybrid learning remain locked out of the classroom without a start date to begin limited in-person instruction.
Participation in athletics and activities have also seen new health restrictions put into place on (Nov. 24). All inside school facility workouts have been officially suspended. Protective face coverings are required to be worn outside and remain on at all times, even during strenuous activities.
“Here we are trying to transition into this 2021 season. We don’t know what’s going to happen next week and they could tell us we’ve got to shut everything down; we just don’t know. All we can do is follow health protocols,” Assistant Boys Varsity Wrestling Coach Ralph Mendoza conveyed.
As a result of the restrictions, volunteer workouts, which began on Oct. 29, with three days on and six days off for athletes aspiring to participate has been challenging for both coaches and athletes.
Under adverse conditions of the pandemic and winter weather elements confronting them, the limited time together seems to have re-fueled their drive to push through these difficulties, while strengthening their individual and team bond with one another.
“I think it’s a big win for the kids. They’re the ones wanting to be here and practicing. And of course, kids want to come back to school,” Mendoza stated.
He indicated the importance of in person, student-teacher relationships and their positive impact on affecting young people’s lives, “You can’t substitute it.”
The start of the winter sports season was scheduled to begin on Dec. 28 has now been pushed back to Feb. 1 and will consist of seven weeks. A district wrestling tournament and an Eastern Washington culmination event are planned to take place in the shortened season.
“We can’t wait to build up our conditioning like we normally would do in the three-month season,” Moyer acknowledged. “Coaches are encouraging athletes to be prepared and hit the ground running on their conditioning and weight,” he said.
Athletes and coaches continue to prepare for a wrestling season and remain optimistic they will have one. There’s a favorable forecast on paper about the present window for the team to win its first 4A state title, the first-year head coach reported.
“…We need to go and get it because teams aren’t going to give it you,” Moyer communicated. “We have probably four or five guys that are title contenders but those guys on their own don’t do it. It’s not enough.”
Moyer believes their overall team depth is still better than any other program, including last season’s state champion Chiawana. “This year looks as good as any year that we’ve ever had.”
