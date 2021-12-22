Sunnyside won both duals meets with the Davis Pirates last Tuesday before heading into holiday break tournaments.
The boys got nearly a clean sweep as they won all but one weight classification.
The victory was the second league win after beating West Valley on Thursday, Dec. 9.
For the girls, Alexxus Ramos, Angie Castilla, Asalia De la Mora, Anahi Ramos, Andrea Cortez, Evelin Salazar, and Jeanette Cortes all pinned their opponents in the triumph.
Salazar was also honored by the WIAA as one of their athletes of the week.
Over the weekend, the boys were in Reno, NV for the ‘Tournament of Champions.’
They placed in the top 25 of teams out more than 100 that showed. No wrestler made it to the semifinals, but several were in the round of 16.
As for the girls, the tournament they were scheduled to participate in Seattle was cancelled and they decided to pass on a tournament in Pasco.
