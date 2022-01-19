Sunnyside Grizzly Boys Wrestling was victorious over the Eisenhower Cadets, 60-10, Thursday, Jan.13.
Sunnyside won 10 out of the 13 matches. Samuel Valencia (113), Alejandro Fernandez (138), Emmanuel Gurrola (170) and Mateo Armendariz (285) each pinned their opponent.
The Grizzlies placed third with 117.5 points at the Ray Westberg Invitational in Ellensburg, Saturday, Jan. 15.
During the 16-team tournament Sunnyside won a first place title. Fernandez claimed the 138 pound title in the first place match over Jesse Salinas of Selah.
Stephen Maltos (120), Markus Almaguer (152), Jeydian Salazar (182) and Armendariz (285) placed third in their weight classes.
Sunnyside Grizzly Girls Wrestling placed fourth at Quincy Girls Invitational with 86 points, Saturday.
Toppenish was the top team with 236.5 points.
Alexxus Ramos earned the first place 110 pound title over Kendra Perez of Toppenish.
Aleyda Rodriguez (120), Andrea Cortez (145) and Jeanette Cortes (190) all placed third in their weight classes.
