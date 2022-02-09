Sunnyside High School Wrestling advances to the Regional Tournament, Feb. 12.
District 6 Big 9 Championships results for Sunnyside High School:
106
Samuel Valencia (18-10) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Valencia (Sunnyside) 18-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Samuel Valencia (Sunnyside) 18-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Samuel Valencia (Sunnyside) 18-10 won by fall over Kobe Cervantes (Eastmont) 1-5 (Fall 1:49)
1st Place Match - Jayden Jasso (Sunnyside) 16-5 won by fall over Samuel Valencia (Sunnyside) 18-10 (Fall 1:13)
106
Jayden Jasso (16-5) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Jasso (Sunnyside) 16-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jayden Jasso (Sunnyside) 16-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jayden Jasso (Sunnyside) 16-5 won by fall over Nolan Armenta (West Valley) 3-5 (Fall 3:55)
1st Place Match - Jayden Jasso (Sunnyside) 16-5 won by fall over Samuel Valencia (Sunnyside) 18-10 (Fall 1:13)
120
Stephen Maltos (19-7) placed 1st and scored 25.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Stephen Maltos (Sunnyside) 19-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Stephen Maltos (Sunnyside) 19-7 won by tech fall over Alexander Robles (Eastmont) 4-14 (TF-1.5 2:00 (16-0))
Semifinal - Stephen Maltos (Sunnyside) 19-7 won by decision over Isai Perez (Davis) 3-1 (Dec 6-3)
1st Place Match - Stephen Maltos (Sunnyside) 19-7 won by tech fall over Greyson Sartain (Eisenhower) 17-17 (TF-1.5 5:07 (15-0))
126
Rykker Schilperoort (21-7) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Rykker Schilperoort (Sunnyside) 21-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dayton Regan (Moses Lake) 3-1 won by decision over Rykker Schilperoort (Sunnyside) 21-7 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Rykker Schilperoort (Sunnyside) 21-7 won by fall over Jaren Larsen (Eastmont) 2-7 (Fall 0:36)
Cons. Round 3 - Rykker Schilperoort (Sunnyside) 21-7 won by decision over Kannon Sanders (Wenatchee) 2-2 (Dec 11-4)
Cons. Semi - Jonny Barragan (Eisenhower) 20-11 won by decision over Rykker Schilperoort (Sunnyside) 21-7 (Dec 9-6)
5th Place Match - Rykker Schilperoort (Sunnyside) 21-7 won by fall over Vidal Barajas (Davis) 2-3 (Fall 1:20)
126
Miguel Valdez (16-4) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Miguel Valdez (Sunnyside) 16-4 won by fall over Jaren Larsen (Eastmont) 2-7 (Fall 0:59)
Quarterfinal - Miguel Valdez (Sunnyside) 16-4 won by fall over Stephen Jackson (Moses Lake) 0-2 (Fall 2:22)
Semifinal - Miguel Valdez (Sunnyside) 16-4 won by fall over Jonny Barragan (Eisenhower) 20-11 (Fall 5:50)
1st Place Match - Miguel Valdez (Sunnyside) 16-4 won by decision over Nathan Chang (Eastmont) 20-7 (Dec 9-4)
132
Alejandro Fernandez (26-3) placed 1st and scored 29.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside) 26-3 won by fall over Landynn Lewis (Davis) 0-2 (Fall 0:36)
Quarterfinal - Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside) 26-3 won by fall over Bryer Knowles (Moses Lake) 0-2 (Fall 1:24)
Semifinal - Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside) 26-3 won by tech fall over Toby Hambelton (Wenatchee) 3-1 (TF-1.5 4:31 (16-1))
1st Place Match - Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside) 26-3 won by injury default over Samuel Gonzalez (Sunnyside) 13-4 (Inj. 0:00)
132
Samuel Gonzalez (13-4) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Gonzalez (Sunnyside) 13-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Samuel Gonzalez (Sunnyside) 13-4 won by fall over Gabriel Jaime (Eisenhower) 7-6 (Fall 1:26)
Semifinal - Samuel Gonzalez (Sunnyside) 13-4 won by fall over David Parkinson (Eisenhower) 13-12 (Fall 2:52)
1st Place Match - Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside) 26-3 won by injury default over Samuel Gonzalez (Sunnyside) 13-4 (Inj. 0:00)
138
Christopher Villanueva (15-5) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Christopher Villanueva (Sunnyside) 15-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Christopher Villanueva (Sunnyside) 15-5 won by fall over Meriec Dameron (Davis) 0-2 (Fall 1:36)
Semifinal - Christopher Villanueva (Sunnyside) 15-5 won by decision over Jose Olivera (Eisenhower) 27-15 (Dec 7-4)
1st Place Match - Christopher Villanueva (Sunnyside) 15-5 won by forfeit over Emilio Castro III (Sunnyside) 19-4 (For.)
138
Emilio Castro III (19-4) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Emilio Castro III (Sunnyside) 19-4 won by fall over Enrique Arevalo (Eastmont) 0-6 (Fall 1:08)
Quarterfinal - Emilio Castro III (Sunnyside) 19-4 won by fall over Bryant Witherington (Wenatchee) 0-2 (Fall 1:51)
Semifinal - Emilio Castro III (Sunnyside) 19-4 won by fall over Ali Coronado (Eisenhower) 28-12 (Fall 3:58)
1st Place Match - Christopher Villanueva (Sunnyside) 15-5 won by forfeit over Emilio Castro III (Sunnyside) 19-4 (For.)
145
Markus Almaguer (22-8) placed 2nd and scored 21.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Markus Almaguer (Sunnyside) 22-8 won by tech fall over Brayden Lamb (Eastmont) 4-12 (TF-1.5 3:06 (16-0))
Quarterfinal - Markus Almaguer (Sunnyside) 22-8 won by fall over Hayden Bendall (West Valley) 3-8 (Fall 0:39)
Semifinal - Markus Almaguer (Sunnyside) 22-8 won by decision over Jacob Alcala (Davis) 3-1 (Dec 6-0)
1st Place Match - EJ Villanueva (Sunnyside) 17-4 won by decision over Markus Almaguer (Sunnyside) 22-8 (Dec 6-1)
145
EJ Villanueva (17-4) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - EJ Villanueva (Sunnyside) 17-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - EJ Villanueva (Sunnyside) 17-4 won by fall over Aaron Culler (Eisenhower) 15-10 (Fall 1:46)
Semifinal - EJ Villanueva (Sunnyside) 17-4 won by forfeit over Trenton Miller (Wenatchee) 2-2 (For.)
1st Place Match - EJ Villanueva (Sunnyside) 17-4 won by decision over Markus Almaguer (Sunnyside) 22-8 (Dec 6-1)
152
Leonardo Avalos (13-6) placed 2nd and scored 20.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Leonardo Avalos (Sunnyside) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Leonardo Avalos (Sunnyside) 13-6 won by tech fall over Benjamin Badillo (Davis) 1-3 (TF-1.5 4:38 (17-2))
Semifinal - Leonardo Avalos (Sunnyside) 13-6 won by major decision over Cody Byers (Moses Lake) 2-2 (MD 16-3)
1st Place Match - Mateo Escobar (Eisenhower) 25-2 won by tech fall over Leonardo Avalos (Sunnyside) 13-6 (TF-1.5 4:52 (15-0))
152
Carmelo Reyes (9-10) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Carmelo Reyes (Sunnyside) 9-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Joseph Schuyleman (Wenatchee) 3-1 won by major decision over Carmelo Reyes (Sunnyside) 9-10 (MD 12-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Carmelo Reyes (Sunnyside) 9-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Carmelo Reyes (Sunnyside) 9-10 won by decision over Joseph Bucholz (Eastmont) 5-9 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Semi - Carmelo Reyes (Sunnyside) 9-10 won by decision over Cody Byers (Moses Lake) 2-2 (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match - Joseph Schuyleman (Wenatchee) 3-1 won by decision over Carmelo Reyes (Sunnyside) 9-10 (Dec 3-2)
160
John Rendon (17-5) placed 1st and scored 24.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - John Rendon (Sunnyside) 17-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - John Rendon (Sunnyside) 17-5 won by major decision over Randy Binner (Eastmont) 10-10 (MD 9-0)
Semifinal - John Rendon (Sunnyside) 17-5 won by decision over Edwin Puga (Sunnyside) 11-7 (Dec 8-6)
1st Place Match - John Rendon (Sunnyside) 17-5 won by tech fall over Tyrell Waddle (Davis) 2-1 (TF-1.5 5:40 (16-0))
160
Edwin Puga (11-7) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Edwin Puga (Sunnyside) 11-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Edwin Puga (Sunnyside) 11-7 won by decision over Adrian Morales (Moses Lake) 0-2 (Dec 9-7)
Semifinal - John Rendon (Sunnyside) 17-5 won by decision over Edwin Puga (Sunnyside) 11-7 (Dec 8-6)
Cons. Semi - Edwin Puga (Sunnyside) 11-7 won by fall over Joshua Luke (West Valley) 3-8 (Fall 1:24)
3rd Place Match - Edwin Puga (Sunnyside) 11-7 won by fall over Eduardo Flores (Eisenhower) 22-17 (Fall 1:18)
170
David Gutierrez (12-8) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - David Gutierrez (Sunnyside) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - David Gutierrez (Sunnyside) 12-8 won by fall over Adrian Roque (Davis) 0-2 (Fall 0:42)
Semifinal - Tyler Schuyleman (Wenatchee) 3-0 won by fall over David Gutierrez (Sunnyside) 12-8 (Fall 0:31)
Cons. Semi - David Gutierrez (Sunnyside) 12-8 won by fall over Chance Kruckenberg (Wenatchee) 2-2 (Fall 0:18)
3rd Place Match - David Gutierrez (Sunnyside) 12-8 won by fall over Collin Clements (Eastmont) 6-7 (Fall 2:35)
170
Jeydian Salazar (24-6) placed 2nd.
Champ. Round 1 - Jeydian Salazar (Sunnyside) 24-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jeydian Salazar (Sunnyside) 24-6 won by fall over Chance Kruckenberg (Wenatchee) 2-2 (Fall 1:58)
Semifinal - Jeydian Salazar (Sunnyside) 24-6 won by fall over Collin Clements (Eastmont) 6-7 (Fall 1:55)
1st Place Match - Tyler Schuyleman (Wenatchee) 3-0 won by fall over Jeydian Salazar (Sunnyside) 24-6 (Fall 1:00)
182
Victor Mancia (17-16) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Victor Mancia (Sunnyside) 17-16 won by fall over Tommy Perez (Davis) 0-2 (Fall 3:25)
Quarterfinal - Victor Mancia (Sunnyside) 17-16 won by major decision over Jacob Bush (Eisenhower) 0-2 (MD 12-2)
Semifinal - Dayne Russ (Wenatchee) 2-1 won by decision over Victor Mancia (Sunnyside) 17-16 (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Semi - Joseph Freidig (Moses Lake) 3-2 won in sudden victory - 1 over Victor Mancia (Sunnyside) 17-16 (SV-1 9-7)
5th Place Match - Jace Taylor-Reed (West Valley) 4-6 won by decision over Victor Mancia (Sunnyside) 17-16 (Dec 2-0)
195
Brian Nunez (11-15) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ricardo Colunga Jr (Eastmont) 17-16 won by decision over Brian Nunez (Sunnyside) 11-15 (Dec 10-4)
Cons. Round 1 - Brian Nunez (Sunnyside) 11-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Brian Nunez (Sunnyside) 11-15 won by fall over Makana Paikuli (West Valley) 0-2 (Fall 2:36)
Cons. Round 3 - Brian Nunez (Sunnyside) 11-15 won by fall over Inacio Valencia (Sunnyside) 7-19 (Fall 0:36)
Cons. Semi - Ricardo Colunga Jr (Eastmont) 17-16 won by decision over Brian Nunez (Sunnyside) 11-15 (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match - Ramon Mendoza (Davis) 3-2 won by decision over Brian Nunez (Sunnyside) 11-15 (Dec 6-5)
220
Hector Alcaide (0-3) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Hector Alcaide (Sunnyside) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Damien Gama (Eisenhower) 16-1 won by fall over Hector Alcaide (Sunnyside) 0-3 (Fall 1:43)
Cons. Round 2 - Hector Alcaide (Sunnyside) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Hector Alcaide (Sunnyside) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Ashton Sanchez (Moses Lake) 2-1 won by fall over Hector Alcaide (Sunnyside) 0-3 (Fall 2:20)
5th Place Match - Juan Martinez Gonzalez (Eastmont) 6-13 won by fall over Hector Alcaide (Sunnyside) 0-3 (Fall 2:42)
285
Mateo Armendariz (22-5) placed 1st and scored 29.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Mateo Armendariz (Sunnyside) 22-5 won by fall over Aiden Nonato (Sunnyside) 3-9 (Fall 1:17)
Quarterfinal - Mateo Armendariz (Sunnyside) 22-5 won by fall over Vincent Goforth (Wenatchee) 2-2 (Fall 1:50)
Semifinal - Mateo Armendariz (Sunnyside) 22-5 won by fall over Eduardo Uribe (Moses Lake) 1-3 (Fall 1:20)
1st Place Match - Mateo Armendariz (Sunnyside) 22-5 won by major decision over Saul Villa (Moses Lake) 2-1 (MD 9-1)
