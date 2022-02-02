Sunnyside High School wrestling team defeated Wenatchee, Jan. 27. The Grizzlies ended up with 55 points total, while Wenatchee garnered 22.
Meet Results:
Sunnyside (SUNNM) 55.0 Wenatchee (WENAM) 22.0
152: Trenton Miller (WENAM) over Carmelo Reyes (SUNNM) (MD 14-6) 160: Leonardo Avalos (SUNNM) over (WENAM) (M. For.) 170: Tyler Schuyleman (WENAM) over John Rendon (SUNNM) (Fall 3:56) 182: Jeydian Salazar (SUNNM) over Aspen Tschritter (WENAM) (Fall 4:09) 195: Jesus Segovia (WENAM) over Brian Nunez (SUNNM) (Fall 4:00) 220: Evan Berdan (WENAM) over Inacio Valencia (SUNNM) (Fall 3:15) 285: Mateo Armendariz (SUNNM) over (WENAM) (For.) 106: Samuel Valencia (SUNNM) over (WENAM) (For.) 113: Jayden Jasso (SUNNM) over DeAngelo Negrete (WENAM) (MD 14-0) 120: Stephen Maltos (SUNNM) over Leonardo Salgado (WENAM) (Fall 3:03) 126: Miguel Valdez (SUNNM) over Kannon Sanders (WENAM) (Fall 5:19) 132: Samuel Gonzalez (SUNNM) over Toby Hambelton (WENAM) (SV-1 8-6) 138: Alejandro Fernandez (SUNNM) over Luis Mendez (WENAM) (Fall 0:45) 145: EJ Villanueva (SUNNM) over Bryant Witherington (WENAM) (Fall 2:30)
(0) comments
