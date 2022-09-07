TILLAMOOK, Ore. – The Sunnyside Grizzly cross country team started off their season at the Ultimook Race at Hydrangea Ranch in Tillamook, Ore., Sept. 3.
The races were a little wet as it was raining. The middle school races were quite soaked. The weather cleared up a bit for the high school races.
The course at Hydrangea Ranch has a mud pit, a river to cross twice, and lots of plants to race by.
“The mud pit was a bit longer than usual and had knee deep standing water on top. In the earlier races this made for quick traversals, but by the time our boys ran it was beginning to swallow shoes, much to Elijah Cisneros’s misfortune. He lost 4 minutes looking for a shoe,” said head coach Jeff White.
“Overall performances were good. Six of our boys ran the first 5k cross country race of their life. Most of the athletes who ran the race last year ran faster this year. As a coach, I was very impressed by everyone putting in solid efforts throughout the race,” White said.
For the boys team, Max Garcia-Pinon finished in first place with the time of 19:23 in his first ever cross country race.
For the girls team, Danari Ceja achieved the time of 27:22 earning her 18th place. This is an improvement from her last years’ run time.
The original meet for this Saturday at Chiawana has been canceled. The SHS cross country team is looking into other meet options for this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.