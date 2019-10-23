SUNNYSIDE — A Halloween Carnival with candy, games and a costume contest will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
The costume contest begins at 6 p.m. with prizes in three age divisions; from babies to 5, 6-10 and 11 and older.
Carnival admission is $1 per person.
Sponsored by the city Parks and Recreation Department with sponsorships by local businesses and volunteers.
