Sterling Hazzard of Sunnyside took first place in the weekly Football Forecast game in last week’s competition. He won top spot with his tie breaker score of 46 and tied Tim Briones of Sunnyside with 9 of 11 correct teams picked for the win.
Congratulations to both winners!
Sterling will receive the $50 first place prize and Briones, a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The seventh round of the contest is included in today’s Sunnyside Sun and another $50 is again, on the line for next top week’s winner.
This week’s Sunnyside Sun staff forecast game winner was again, Deb Brumley in first place with 8 of 11 correct predictions. She tied Elaine Schneider with the same number of correct teams chosen as winners but earned the first-place title with a tie breaker score of 48.
Entry deadline each week, for the remaining 5 weeks, is Friday at 5 p.m.
