GRANDVIEW — A new exercise class is being offered at the Grandview Parks and Recreation Department, 812 Wallace Way.
Fitness classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the Grandview Community Center. Instructor Erica Logozzo will focus on H.I.I.T. (high intensity interval training), toning and Core De Force. The cost is $2 ($3 for non-city residents).
For more information, call the Grandview Parks and Recreation office 509-882-9219.
