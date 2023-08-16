PROSSER — The Prosser High School announced on Thursday, July 27 that Sunnyside Christian High School graduate Jackson Haak will take up the position of Athletic Director at the Prosser High School.
“I am just thankful and blessed by God to be able to put myself in a position to apply and ultimately get the position at Prosser School District as the District Athletic Director,” Haak said. “I am excited to continue the rich tradition of athletics at Prosser School District and hopefully I can make a lasting impact on the students, student-athletes, coaches and community during my time here.”
Prior to starting at the Prosser high school, the Sunnyside Christian graduate held the position of the athletic director for the Wahluke School District. He started his position at Wahluke in 2019 at a 24-years-old.
“At first everything was very new to me in terms of the area and what the community valued in terms of sports,” Haak said. “It was a great four years at Wahluke School District, and I wouldn't have wanted my athletic administrative career to start at any other place.”
Haak named Dody Marlow, current Wahluke High School Principal and former Wahluke athletic director, along with Lance Den Doer, current Zillah athletic director, as two individuals who helped in mentoring and supporting him during the start of his career as an athletic director.
Haak decide to end his time at Wahluke and take the position in Prosser as a way to be closer to family with his family being from Sunnyside and his wife’s family being from Kennewick. “When the opportunity presented itself to apply for the position at Prosser it was a no brainer to be closer to both of our large families,” Haak said.
Haak Graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2016, he received his undergrad in Recreation in Tourism Management and later attended Texas A&M to receive degree in sports management.
During his time in high school, Haak played various sports during his time in Sunnyside. He played football and basketball throughout high school with him, later joining the baseball team his senior year during the first year it was active.
“I am excited to get to work and see what great things the student-athletes and coaches can accomplish this season and beyond,” Haak said.
The Prosser High School athletic season is nearing its start with their first football game scheduled for Friday, September 1.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.