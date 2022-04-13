The Sunnyside baseball program faced off against the West Valley Rams in a doubleheader event on their home field on Friday, April 8.
The first game ended in a 1-14 loss for Sunnyside. Logan Rodriguez was the starting pitcher who did a “solid job,” according to head coach Pete Marquez. Rodriguez struck out five batters and only walked two. Key turning points in the game happened because of key errors on Sunnyside’s defense.
The second game also ended in a loss for Sunnyside with an ending score of 1-28 to the Rams. Trey Castro was able to be the only scorer for the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies look to recuperate from this loss at their next home game against the Eisenhower Cadets on Tuesday, April 19 at 4 p.m.
