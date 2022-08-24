Sunnyside High School fall sports are headed your way next week. The teams have been conditioning all summer with practices officially starting last week.
For football players practices began Wednesday, Aug. 17. All other fall sports started their practices Monday, Aug. 22.
The football team will have scrimmage this Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. This practice game is open to the public at the high school’s Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex.
With tryouts and the first week of warmups under their belts, the Grizzlies will start games next week.
The SHS varsity football team will lead the way with their first game on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. versus the Prosser Mustangs at home.
On Saturday, Sept. 3, the cross country teams are scheduled to race at the Ultimook invitational in Tillamook, Ore.
The SHS varsity volleyball and soccer teams will have their debut games on Sept. 3. Volleyball goes up against Selah in an away game. Girls soccer game is also away versus the Zillah Leopards.
The girls swim and slow pitch softball teams start the following week on Sept. 8. The swim meet is at Moses Lake and the softball game is at home against Eisenhower.
