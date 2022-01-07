The Sunnyside Grizzly boys basketball team participated in the Yakima SunDome Shootout for the first time ever last week, and came away with mixed results.
Against perennial 2A power Selah, the Griz used a 17-6 4th quarter to come back and beat the Vikings 48-44. Brent Maldonado led the way with 21 points while Noah McNair chipped in with 17. The key was the defense with the Grizzlies causing 21 turnovers, including nine steals.
The following day, Sunnyside fell to Zillah 73-52. Max Garcia stepped up for the Grizzlies with 14 points to lead the team, but they struggled to contain one of the favorites to win the 1A state title. McNair and J’Den Briones chipped in with 10 points apiece, but there was no coming back in this one.
Up next for the Grizzlies are three straight home games beginning on Friday when they host fellow Big 9 competitor the Wenatchee Panthers. On Saturday, they welcome in Pasco for the last non-league game of the season.
Sunnyside is still looking for its first league win.
