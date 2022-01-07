The Sunnyside Christian boys basketball team took on Wahluke and River View after the Christmas holiday as they get ready to jump back into league play this week.
Against the Warriors, balance was the name of the game for the Knights. Justin Van Wieringen scored 12 points to lead the way, Dash Bosma had 11 and Matt Roedel had 10 in a 56-44 victory.
SCS was even balanced on a per quarter basis scoring 15, 16, 13 and then 12 points throughout the game.
Cole Wagenaar didn’t get to double figure scoring, but he had 13 rebounds to lead the Knights on the glass.
Against River View, Sunnyside Christian was more explosive scoring nearly 80 points, including 29 in the 2nd quarter as they were victorious 79-38.
Bosma led the Knights with 20 points and had five steals. Wagenaar had 19 points and eight rebounds in the win.
In total, SCS forced 23 turnovers against River View to keep the Panthers scoring down.
The two wins pushed Sunnyside Christian’s record to 5-2 overall and they are currently 18th in the RPI rankings.
The Knights took a trip to Tri-Cities Prep Tuesday night. Results were not available at press time.
After that, they’ll be home against Touchet on Friday and at Garfield-Palouse on Saturday.
