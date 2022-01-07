The Sunnyside Grizzly girls basketball team was in Moses Lake after the Christmas holiday for a tournament where they faced three tough Spokane-area schools.
Up first, Gonzaga Prep on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Senior Paris Wilson had 25 points in a 58-49 defeat. No other Grizzlies scored in double figures with Benemi Sanchez getting 6 and Mia Hernandez notching 5.
On Wednesday, the girls took on Mead who came into the game undefeated in the tough Greater Spokane League and was the 5th ranked team in RPI for 3A. The Griz got the first five points of the contest from Benemi Sanchez and Jansyn Carrizales, but the Panthers went on a 16-0 run to claim a lead they would not relinquish in a 55-39 Mead victory.
Paris Wilson led the Griz with 17 points after a slow start and Sanchez chipped in with 14 in the loss.
It did not get any easier on Thursday when Sunnyside took on Central Valley.
The Griz trailed at the end of each quarter but were down 10 heading into the 4th. They battled back though and tied the game with eight seconds remaining when Alyna Ramirez hit a three-pointer and was fouled, converting a four-point play.
There was too much time on the clock though as CV’s Gabrielle Wilson went the length of the floor for a lay-in as the buzzer sounded.
Wilson led Sunnyside with 18 points and Sanchez had 8.
Prior to the Moses Lake Mixer, coach Rick Puente did say that they would get a sense of how they stacked up against some of the better teams in the state this week. Now he’ll take those lessons and get ready for the rest of the Big 9 season.
The next game will be hosting Wenatchee on Friday. Then they host Pasco Saturday.
