Sunnyside Grizzly wrestlers spent their week after Christmas in Richland at the Hanford Cup.
Alejandro Fernandez III, EJ Villanueva, and Leonardo Avalos all won their weight classes. Miguel Valdez, John Rendon, Jeydian Salazar, and Mateo Armendariz made it to the championship matches, but ended up 2nd.
As a team, the boys won the Hanford Cup decisively with 270 points. Chiawana was the next closest with 209.5 points.
The JV boys finished third as Emilio Castro III, Samuel Gonzalez, and John Rendon won their weight classes.
The girls did not participate in the tournament after having to back out of a tournament in Pasco earlier.
Next up for the boys will be a home match against Eastmont Wednesday.
For the girls, they also have the Wildcats on the schedule, and then they will hit the road to go to Kelso for a tournament.
