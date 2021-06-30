The Sunnyside High School’s sports registration is now open for the 2021-2022 school year.
Students may participate in up to three sports each year. One for each season. They may register for each season at once through their FamilyID account.
Contact the Sunnyside High School ASB/Athletic Deparetemnt for more information.
Fall sports include cross country, football, slowpitch softball, girls soccer, girls swim and volleyball.
Winter sports include basketball, bowling, boys swim and wrestling.
Spring sports include baseball, fastpitch softball, golf, boys soccer, tennis and track.
All year activities are dance/drill team and cheerleading.
