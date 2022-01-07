The Sunnyside Christian girls basketball team spent the second half of their Christmas break facing Wahluke and River View as they get ready for the remainder of the league season.
On Tuesday, Kelli Candanoza scored 12 points and Taylor Andringa 11 as the Knights beat the Warriors 39-20.
SCS used a dominant second quarter, 12-3, to take an 11-point lead into the half. They did struggle from the free throw line though shooting just 10-of-23 from the charity stripe.
On Wednesday, they took on River View, out of Finley, with the Knights getting off to a roaring start winning the first quarter 21-4, but after that the Panther defense tightened up limiting Sunnyside Christian to single-digit quarters the rest of the way.
At half, SCS led by 19 but scored just nine points in the entire second half. Still, it was enough as they held on for a 39-34 victory.
Andringa led the Knights with 18 points and Candanoza had 14 including four three pointers, but didn’t score in the second half.
For River View, just three players scored at all, led by 23 from Skyln Munson.
The two wins pushed the Knights above the break-even mark on the season as they sit with a 4-3 record and are 25th in the state’s RPI rankings.
On Tuesday night, SCS was at Tri-Cities Prep with results not available at press time. On Friday, the girls will host Touchet and then hit the road Saturday to take on Garfield-Palouse.
