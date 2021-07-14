Sunnyside High School athletes eager to start the upcoming 2021 season have been slowly preparing for football season. The high school football workouts start Thursday, July 22 at 4 p.m. at the Sunnyside High School Gymnasium.
Occasional summer practices and workouts have been keeping the team active and motivated.
In between watching film and practicing drills, it looks like a good season for the Sunnyside Grizzlies.
