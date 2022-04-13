Sunnyside Track and Field will be hosting the first ever Crowe Classic today, Wednesday, April 13 beginning at 3:30 p.m. This event brings together the teams of the Columbia Basin Big 9 and will feature over 500 athletes.
The meet is being held in honor of the late Dustin Crowe, Track and Field coach at Sunnyside High School for much of the past decade. The meet will pause prior to the 300 meter hurdles event to share a few words and a moment of silence in his memory.
The general public is invited to attend at no cost.
