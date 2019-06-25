SUNNYSIDE — The Northwest Community Foundation’s annual Hogue Classic last Friday honored Wayne Hogue and provided people a chance to support youth in Prosser.
“This is one of two signature events,” Fred Lamb, President of the foundation, said.
Proceeds from the golf tournament at Black Rock Creek Golf Course last year assisted the foundation in providing step trackers to the Boys and Girls Club for its summer fitness program, a grant was awarded to the high school for a javelin and funding has already been set aside for Sharehouse, a youth center in Prosser.
Lamb said this year’s event will support similar endeavors.
Winning the team prize of $30 each with a low net of 29 was the team of Mike Schmitt, Brian Andrews, Chad Barhart and Cox.
“At the end of the day, the funds support healthy activity in the community and Wayne (Hogue) was a good friend,” Wilson said.
“And, Fred calls me every 20 minutes until I agree to do this,” he quipped.
Wilson won the individual prize for accuracy drive, Jedean Corporon won the longest drive among the women and the KP ladies (35 feet), John Huitreges had the men’s longest drive in fairway, Rich Clizbe won the KP men (8 feet, 8 inches) and Karl Corporon had the longest putt (42 feet, 3 inches).
With a low net of 35, the Corporons and their teammates were second among the teams, and a low net of 36 garnered Mike Hogue, Howard Hamm, Jeff Hogue and another teammate third-place honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.