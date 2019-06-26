YAKIMA — 4-H members and open exhibitors can take par in a pre-show clinic and the Washington State Junior Horse Show, beginning June 27 at State Fair Park.
Contact Kim Lansing via email at ms.berly@yahoo.com or by calling 509-539-0247 for scheduling and information regarding the clinic.
Clinicians include Sally Parks of Parkside Equestrian Center, Sue Sultze of Double S Quarter Horses and Dawn Spencer.
Visit https://extension.wsu.edu/yakima/4-h/4-h-events/4-h-horse-events/ for more information and to download forms for the clinics and horse show.
