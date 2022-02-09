The Grandview High School Boys Basketball team ranked No. 1 in the Central WA Athletic Conference (CWAC) league.
On Feb. 3, the Greyhounds won their game against the Othello Huskies, 63-49.
The Huskies started catching up during the fourth quarter, but the Greyhounds were to fast.
Grandview head to the District Tournament next week. Their first game will be the winner of tonight’s, Feb. 9, game of Selah versus East Valley.
Lady Greyhounds finish out their regular season as Rank No. 4 also with a home win on versus Othello.
Cat Castro led the Hounds with 13 points, Jazmine Richey pitched in 4 assists, Natalee Trevino had 12 rebounds, and an overall great team effort.
The Hounds open up Districts at home on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. against the East Valley Red Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.