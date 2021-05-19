GRANDVIEW — Powered by their confidently cool defense, the Greyhound’s boys soccer team are 2A CWAC Conference champions after posting an 8-1 league and 10-1 overall season record.
“We showed everyone what we’re made of and I’m really proud what we did at the end of the season. And we proved it out in the field,” GHS sophomore striker and defender Eric Martinez.
The team posted victories over 4A Sunnyside and Davis schools in route to going undefeated at home, while surrendering only one goal at Rich Leenhouts Stadium.
Their lone defeat was on the road to East Valley 2-1 in a game decided on penalty kicks early in the season. The teams met again tied with one league loss and this time Grandview left no doubt who the better team was in a 5-0 home victory on April 24.
Grandview proceeded to defeat and shut out Selah and Prosser on the road in winning the conference championship five days later.
Opponents were able to score seven goals on the Greyhound’s stifling defense while the resourceful offense netted 35 goals during the limited six week schedule.
Led by the unselfish play of its five seniors: goalkeeper Jose Corona; forward Javier (JJ) Correa; forward Angel Torres, forward Cristian Castaneda and midfielder Christian Valencia displayed an inspiring team first example for the juniors and sophomores to follow, coach Villa said.
“Last year, I believed on paper we probably would have had the best team in the past 10 years. These seniors were hurt by the cancellation of last season because they knew it was going to be a deep run,” GHS Soccer Coach Sam Villa explained. “This year they came ready to go. Unfortunately, there were no districts, playoffs or state but our senior class was just so composed and unselfish throughout the whole season.”
