Jansyn Carrizales reaches goal of 1,000 assists

Jansyn Carrizales achieves 1,000 assists during the volleyball game against the Grandview Greyhounds, Sept. 8.

 Andrew Hamil

Senior Jansyn Carrizales has been playing on the Lady Grizzly varsity volleyball team since her freshman year. She met her goal of 1,000 assists during the victory over the Grandview Greyhounds, Thursday Sept. 8.

“Honestly it feels like a dream. Everyone’s been so focused on people getting their 1,000 points in basketball that no one has ever really thought about another sport achieving something like that. So just the fact that it shows people if you work hard enough even the unthinkable goals are possible to reach,” Carrizales said.

