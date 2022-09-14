Jansyn Carrizales reaches goal of 1,000 assists

Senior Jansyn Carrizales has been playing on the Lady Grizzly varsity volleyball team since her freshman year. She met her goal of 1,000 assists during the victory over the Grandview Greyhounds, Thursday Sept. 8.
“Honestly it feels like a dream. Everyone’s been so focused on people getting their 1,000 points in basketball that no one has ever really thought about another sport achieving something like that. So just the fact that it shows people if you work hard enough even the unthinkable goals are possible to reach,” Carrizales said.
Carrizales reached a high school career high of 1,000 assists which has never been done before in Sunnyside High School history. An assist in volleyball is when someone sets up an attacker and they get a point from the hit, or “kill”.
“As a coach I feel blessed to have Jansyn as one of my setters. People have to remember that setters are an extremely vital part of the team, they’re like the quarterback running the offense. Jansyn is a player that I know that I can rely on to consistently set up her hitters for success,” Head Coach Camille Tree said.
Even though Carrizales met her goal of 1,000 assists, she couldn’t have done it without her team working together and relying on each other on the court.
“I wouldn’t be anywhere without my teammates, my coaches, and especially my parents. My teammates and coaches pushed me to my limits and made me work for my position. My parents on the other hand made me fall in love with this sport, they saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself and I’m so thankful for them,” Carrizales said.
