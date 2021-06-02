Their shared quest was not only to get back onto the basketball court and compete during their senior year, the ongoing goal over the past three seasons has remained the same: to win a team championship.
Jenna Andringa and Sydney Banks were driven to take control of their opportunity to lead the Sunnyside Christian Lady Knights to a memorable season. Roles they embraced both on and off the hardwood.
Immediately following the game, Sunnyside Christian High School Girls Basketball Head Coach Brian Bosma was asked the question, “How can your team improve upon perfection?”
He replied, “You can add playoff success to it, which would have been sweet. We did play some of the better teams I think in the state and I don’t believe we didn’t win by less than 10 for the season. I would take my chances against any 1B team in the state. And it’s just unfortunate we can’t do it.”
Following the team’s 53-38 home win on senior night over Yakama Tribal, tears of accomplishment from players and coach Bosma flowed in recognition for their perfect season and 9-0 overall team record: a deserving farewell to Andringa and Banks.
The two seniors dedicated themselves and have worked tirelessly on their overall game since last year in hopes of being ready for the season, he said.
Andringa had knee surgery last May and during the entire quarantine period, she worked out fiercely prior to surgery so recovery would be easier, she conveyed.
“I wanted to return after surgery better than I was before. Because in my junior year, I felt personally it was not my best season,” Andringa explained.
The multisport athlete will be playing hoops next year at Dort University in Sioux Center, Iowa.
She plans to major in pre-veterinary medicine and realizes her course of study combined with basketball will be a challenge.
The pursuit of perfection this season was a dream come true, Banks acknowledged.
“An amazing group of girls, amazing coach and amazing work ethic. It was one team; one goal and it was just amazing to be a part of and it’s unfortunate that we can’t go to the Spokane arena.” Banks described.
“I looked at the clock and there was only a minute-thirty (seconds) left and everyone was clapping, and I saw the subs coming in and said, ‘this is it’ and when I came off the court and saw Jenna, we’ve been playing basketball together for 12-years, it was heartbreaking,” Banks reminisced.
As she sat on the bench watching the future score a field goal against rival Yakama Tribal, Banks knows “they’re going to be alright.”
She plans to study pre-medical science at Seattle Pacific University in the fall.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to be on the boys basketball bench and I’ve seen what championship basketball looks like year after year, after year. And I told them (girls), you know what, they didn’t get the opportunity to prove it in Spokane but in my mind they’re champions,” coach resolutely declared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.