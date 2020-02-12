SUNNYSIDE — Before teammates, coaches, and school officials, Sunnyside’s senior Jessica Appleby signed her Letter of Intent to play volleyball with Centralia College on Monday, Feb. 10.
“This has always been my dream to continue on in college,” Appleby enthusiastically expressed. “I’m just glad that I had so many people supporting me and pushing me. It makes me feel really grateful.”
Starting in her freshman year, she believed in her coaches and teammates as they told her how good she could be. That’s when she made the decision to push herself to achieve those goals.
As a senior, Appleby worked even harder to be the best for herself and the team.
“The fun part about signing days is they’re a culmination of one chapter ending and another chapter beginning,” SHS Athletic Director Scott Paine said. “Which means work ethic on your part doesn’t stop.”
Appleby will be coached by Susan Gordon, Sunnyside coach Erin Koerner’s former coach.
“I am over the moon to see her further her career with a former coach of mine…and knowing Jessica will be playing for [Gordon] gives my heart comfort…” Koerner said.
Koerner is excited to know that the SHS athlete will be pursuing her dreams in college while continuing to compete.
Appleby plans to attain her associate degree at Centralia and transfer to either Yakima Valley College or Columbia Basin College to become a dental hygienist.
