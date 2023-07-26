Jose Marquez

As a Sunnyside freshman Jose Marquez (6) battles for possession of the ball during a semi-final game against Mercer Island, May 30, 2014.

 Sunnyside Sun file photo

Sunnyside graduate and athlete Jose Marquez will be returning to the field in 2023 marking his first year as head coach for the Sunnyside Grizzlies girls’ soccer team.

