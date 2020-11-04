SUNNYSIDE — Even after missing points on two games, Jose Martinez Jr. earned first place in week 7 of the 47th annual Sunnyside Sun Football Forecast. He earned eight points missing the LA Rams v. Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans v. Cincinnati Bengals games.
For his efforts Martinez wins $50 cash.
In second place, earning a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun is Ken Asher with seven points. Asher also missed the Los Angeles Rams v. Miami Dolphins game, plus the Tennessee Titans v. Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns v. Las Vegas Raiders games.
In third place was Raymond Mirelez of Sunnyside and in fourth place was Isaac Asher, of Prosser. Mireles collected seven points, after missing Los Angeles Rams v. Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans v. Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers v. Denver Broncos games. Asher collected six points having missed the New England Patriots v. Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions v. Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams v. Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns v. Las Vegas Raiders.
The football forecast continues this week with a new set of picks on page B3.
All entries must be received by Friday at 4 p.m.
Contestants can also enter online at sunnysidesun.com/football.
