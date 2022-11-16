CHENEY — The Sunnyside Jr. Grizzlies finished off their football season with a final game at Eastern Washington University’s Roos Field, the red turf field, over the weekend on Nov. 12 and 13 during the clash of the inland Northwest youth football championships.

The jr. Grizzlies that were able to participate in these championships were the fourth-grade team red, fifth-grade team black and the eighth-grade team.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

