CHENEY — The Sunnyside Jr. Grizzlies finished off their football season with a final game at Eastern Washington University’s Roos Field, the red turf field, over the weekend on Nov. 12 and 13 during the clash of the inland Northwest youth football championships.
The jr. Grizzlies that were able to participate in these championships were the fourth-grade team red, fifth-grade team black and the eighth-grade team.
In order to participate in these games, the teams needed to make it to their playoff matches.
The Jr. Grizzlies forth and eight grade team saw a win during these games with the fifth grade team taking a loss.
The eighth grade team faced the Spokane Saxon’s and saw a win to a score of 26-6 with the fourth grade team facing the Spokane Titans and winning to a score of 13-6.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
