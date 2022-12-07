Knights basketball conquer Spartans

Sunnyside Christian Knights’ Cole Wagner and Isacc DeBoer attempt to block the shot from a granger Spartan during their match on Dec. 1.

 Andrew Hamil

GRANGER — The Sunnyside Christian Knights boys’ basketball team faced the Granger Spartans during their first game on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Knight were able defeat the Spartans to a score of 85-44.

The Knights were able to score 19 points during the first quarter, 22 during the second, 28 during the third and 16 during the fourth with the Spartans scoring 10 points during the first, 12 during the second, 18 during the third and 4 during the final quarter.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

