Knights basketball conquer Spartans

GRANGER — The Sunnyside Christian Knights boys’ basketball team faced the Granger Spartans during their first game on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Knight were able defeat the Spartans to a score of 85-44.
The Knights were able to score 19 points during the first quarter, 22 during the second, 28 during the third and 16 during the fourth with the Spartans scoring 10 points during the first, 12 during the second, 18 during the third and 4 during the final quarter.
The knights were able to gain a nine point advantage by the end of the first quarter with a score of 19-10, they were able to increase their lead by a 19 point advantage by the end of the second quarter.
The knights were able to keep their momentum leading to a 41 point advantage at a score of 85-44 by the end of the game.
Some stats for the match were Cole Wagenaar with 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and 40 points scored, Dash Bosma with 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 points scored, Buddy Smeenk with 20 points, Isaac DeBoer with 5 points, Sawyer Iansen with 4 points, Carson Duim with 3 points, Aiden Andringa with 2 points and Clayton Smeenk with 1 point.
The Sunnyside Christian knights will host their first home match on Friday, Dec. 9 against the Prescott Tigers.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
