Both the Sunnyside Christian girls and boys basketball teams played 1A Naches to start the week, each falling. The boys lost in overtime 66-63 and the girls dropped a 52-36 game.
The boys contest was a tight one throughout with coach Dean Wagenaar saying he wants to play “solid 1A programs.”
But a couple of a key mistakes and a disputed call for over and back allowed the Rangers to take the victory. Coach Wagenaar says they’ll learn from those missed opportunities.
Cole Wagenaar had 20 points with 4 rebounds. Justin Van Wearingen had 10 points and 8 assists. Dash Bosma and Jayden Jech each scored 11 points.
For the Knights girls Kelli Candanoza had 13 points, Ella Halseth had 12, and Haylie Wolters had 10, but only one other player scored in the loss.
Over the weekend, the boys and girls played Yakama Tribal and Colton.
Friday night against YT, boys coach Dean Wagenaar said they faced a box and one defense which made things tough on his offense and Cole as the Knights fell 45-42.
Jech scored 15 on five three-pointers and Dash Bosma had 11.
Things went much better against Colton as SCS won 63-22. Wagenaar and Isaac De Boer led the way with 15.
For the girls, they beat Yakama Tribal 47-38 for a good league win. Unfortunately, they fell to Colton 52-41. They are now 2-2 in league play.
Both boys and girls will be playing in a tournament at Granger on Dec. 28 and 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.