The Sunnyside Christian High School Knights hosted their alumni Basketball game on Saturday, August 19.
The event kicks off the 2023-24 school year and celebrates the retirement of Dean Wagenaar and Al Smeenk as coaches for the Christian school.
“This was a multiyear scheme to get you guys here together because we know that you would never like to be acknowledged for the hard work and dedication you put in” Henry Bosma said. “Coaching is a selfless job.”
Together Wagenaar and Smeenk have combined total of 68 years of coaching experience at the Sunnyside Christian School. Smeenk has coached for 36 years with Wagenaar having coached for 32.
During the alumni game Smeenk and Wagenaar took turns coaching the teams with the commentators surprising them with this addition after the first half of game one, at the end of each first half coaches switched teams throughout the event.
The Alumni basketball games consisted of two men’s games and one women’s game with teams split into team white and team black. Alumni consisted of former Sunnyside Christian Knights from the class of 1990 to 2023.
Team white took home two wins during the alumni game with team black winning the final game of the night.
The first game started off tight with team white taking the advantage during the first half with a three point lead at a score of 23 to 20. Though team black continued to put up a fight they continued to fall behind with team white winning with a 21 point lead at a score of 53 to 31.
The women’s game also started off tight with neither team gaining the advantage during the first half with the teams starting the second half tied at 20 points.
Nearing the end of their game team black was two points ahead at a score of 52 to 50 with them stalling near to end to keep possession of the ball from team white. Team white continued to keep the pressure up with them gaining possession of the ball with after a rebound. Hilary Lombardo took the shot from the three point line giving team white the winning score at 53 to 52.
The third game had an early lead from team black with them leading by ten points at 32 to 22 after the first half. Team black continued to maintain their lead and ending the game with a score of 59 to 51.
