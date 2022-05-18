ODESSA — The Sunnyside Christian High School Knights baseball team faced off against the Odessa Tigers on Wednesday, May 11 to determine their placement at the state level.
It was a close match with the score being 6-6 going into the sixth inning. Odessa was able to break out from the Knights’ defensive grasp and put up 10 runs in the sixth and seventh inning combined, ending the score at 16-6 with a win for Odessa.
Some notable stats from the game consisted of Isaac DeBoer pitching 5 innings striking out 5 and only giving up 3 hits. Offensively, Dash Bosma went 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Sawyer Jansen was able to hit 2-3.
The Knights will be scored as the No. 12 seed going into the play-ins at state.
Head coach Tyler Alseth says the Knights are ready for state and are eager to show off their baseball skills, “The boys are excited and ready to give it their best.”
Sunnyside Christian high will be playing the Liberty Christian Patriots today at 4 p.m. at Liberty Christian High School. The winner goes on for a chance to play at regionals against the Crosspoint Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.