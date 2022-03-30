Knights dominate in doubleheader

LYLE — The Sunnyside Christian Knights faced the Lyle-Wishram Cougars in a doubleheader that netted them both wins on Saturday, March 26.
The first game was a blowout as the 10-run rule had to be called from the number of points the Knights were making. Sawyer Jansen pitched the first game striking out 10 batters while simultaneously giving up only one hit. Dash Bosma went 2-3 with two runs batted in (RBI) and three runs scored. Matt Roedel went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI and five runs. Justin Vanwieringen was 4-5 with four RBI and four runs.
As the second match started, it was sure to be Buddy Smeenk’s game as he netted himself the rare highlight of hitting for the cycle as he accomplished two singles, a double, a triple, a home run, and seven RBI. The Knights won the second game by a landslide in which the 10-run rule had to be called again because the Knights were scored too much.
Sunnyside Christian High plays against DeSales in Walla Walla on Thursday, March 31.
