SUNNYSIDE — The Knights’ varsity girls’ and boys’ basketball teams won in convincing fashion 63-18 and 72-27 respectively over Klickitat-Glenwood on Saturday, Feb. 1.
“We’ve had a couple of narrow losses, a narrow win in the last handful of games and it’s great experience to play in those close games but we’ve got to figure out a way to win close games,” coach Brian Bosma described. “We’re not running away from anybody; every game is a dog fight and winning close games is the only way we’re going to get out of Districts.”
The team’s goal is to play in Spokane and will have to make their free throws and doing all the little things in those close games to get there, said coach.
“We’ve had a few bumps in the road but I think we’re finally going to start working out the kinks pretty soon and finalizing our game plan as we move into Districts,” Senior Madi Candanoza expressed. “This year, hopefully we can find our rhythm because we’ve been playing together now for a while.”
Following the boys’ game, coach Dean Wagenaar said he was disappointed going into halftime at his team’s defensive intensity. He thought it wasn’t very good and didn’t like that they were playing individual defense and not team defense.
“When you work harder on defense, good things happen and suddenly you create a ton of offense,” coach acknowledged. “We’ve got a long way to go to be as good as we can be.”
Sophomore Jaden Jech has been putting in a lot of work on the offensive side and it showed in his 18-point performance.
“I’ve grown a lot more confident in my shots… Have been mostly working on my shot as the season has gone on,” Jech conveyed. “Apparently, I have much better defense than I thought I did and the one part of my game that was killing me was my offense.”
