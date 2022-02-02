Grandview
The Grandview High School girls varsity basketball team beat East Valley High School 57-42 on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Natalee Trevino led all scorers with 23. She was 5-10 from 3 point range.
The Lady Hounds jumped out to an early lead and held on for their second straight league win.
The boys basketball team also won their game against the Red Devils, 59-51.
The Grandview girls basketball team went on to beat Ephrata High School, 71-43, on Thursday, Jan. 27.
On Jan. 27, the Grandview boys varsity basketball team won their home conference game against Ephrata by a score of 66-44.
Sunnyside Christian
Sunnyside Christian High School Lady Knights won their basketball game versus Moses Lake Christian with a final score of 37-34, on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The Lady Knights also won their game against Touchet by a score of 64-21, Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Taylor Andringa was the top scorer for both games with 21 and 14 points, respectfully.
