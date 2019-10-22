SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Christian Knights (3-3 1B Columbia Gorge, 3-4 overall) won their conference road game against the Touchet Indians (0-5,0-6).
The Knights scored 12 points in the first quarter and 26 points in the second to make the score 38-6 at the half.
Sunnyside Christian will host Pomeroy Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., Clem Senn Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.