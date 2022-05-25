RICHLAND — The Sunnyside Christian High School Knights baseball team clashed with the Liberty Christian Patriots in a playoff match hosted in Richland on Tuesday, May 17 where it would be a loser-out competition.
The Knights lost 5-3 to the Patriots in a two-run deficit that ended Sunnyside Christian’s season.
Some highlights of the game included Buddy Smeenk pitching the first four innings. He gave up eight hits and struck out 2 batters. On offense Dash Bosma had a hit and Matt Roedel made an RBI off a single.
The Knights were able to be one of the top 12 teams in the 1B division in the state before finishing the season with an even record of 9-9.
“I'm proud of the way the team battled every game this year,” said head coach Tyler Alseth, whose team was resilient throughout their season, “They improved each game and made the playoffs.”
Alseth says he is excited for next year as they have their pitchers coming back with added up-and-coming talent.
