After two consecutive shutouts, the Sunnyside Christian defense finally gave up some points, but scored more than enough to claim another victory beating Liberty Christian 52-40 Friday night.
Quarterback Dash Bosma was more active than he has been recently through the air going 15-of-29 for 279 yards and 5 TDs.
Jayce Thomas led the ground attack with 13 carries for 75 yards and 2 scores.
Wide Receiver Buddy Smeenk excelled with six catches for 142 yards, that’s nearly 24 yards per catch, and 4 TDs.
The defense also forced three turnovers in the win.
The two games to end their regular season are perhaps the toughest of the year, but the good news is that the Knights will have home field advantage for both.
On Thursday night, Sunnyside Christian hosts DeSales who’s 5-2 in league play this year. They’re also ranked 11th in RPI. The game will take place at Granger High School.
Athletic Director Dean Wagenaar says if they win, they will be in the state playoffs regardless of the outcome of their final game.
The Thursday after that, for senior night, SCS hosts Pomeroy who is also undefeated on the season, atop the RPI rankings and is 5th in ScorebookLive’s rankings for 1B.
This Thursday night’s game is at 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.