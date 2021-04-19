Sunnyside Christian High School softball and baseball teams withstood wind gusts of 20-30 miles-per-hour to sweep a home doubleheader series against visiting Touchet on Tuesday, April 13.
SCHS freshman pitcher Taylor Andringa was handed the softball and pitched a complete game as the Lady Knights won the opener, 21-8. She struck out five and surrendered seven hits over five innings.
Due to the walks and hit batters given up by the Indians, the scrappy home team could muster only two hits but generated their runs with aggressive base running to earn the win.
In the second game, the Lady Knights collected 19 hits and powered their way to a 31-16 victory in four innings. Understanding what it’s like to be on the other side of a 15-run margin, the team displayed a respectful quality in winning with humility.
Led by SCHS juniors Ella Alseth and Kelli Candanoza, who both hit grand slams. Alseth also knocked in 7 RBIs.
SCHS sophomore Breya Faber started the game and pitched two innings. She struggled to locate the proper release point on her pitches. Andringa took over in the third while freshman Zoe Prins closed out the fourth frame.
The defense was fundamentally sound and committed one error as they backed up their pitching staff and played through adverse weather conditions to secure the two-game win streak.
The Lady Knights improved to 2-4 on the season. Seniors Sydney Banks, who hasn’t played since middle school and Mackenzie Evans are the veteran team leaders, which consists of two juniors, one sophomore and five freshmen.
The freshmen haven’t played competitive softball since seventh grade because of COVID-19 and have been learning how to play at the varsity level while not getting caught up and trying to exceed unrealistic expectations.
“I tell the girls to keep everything in perspective, just keep swinging and coming to practice and elevate one another. Every day you can see that they’re getting better,” Softball Head Coach Stacy Alseth stated.
She reminds the impressionable squad to stay positive and can see how they’re gaining confidence with every hit.
“I tell them all the time; I wish you could see what I see as a coach because I see it. I know the potential is there and I know you can do it. It’s just a matter of them now believing they can.”
Out on the baseball field, SCHS senior pitcher Tyler Groeneweg made his first start of the year and turned in a strong-arm pitching performance during the first game of a doubleheader against Touchet. He allowed one hit and struck out 11 of 15 Indian batters without giving up a walk over five innings because of the 10-run rule as the Knights cruised to a 14-1 win.
“He was just throwing strikes and keeping the ball around the plate and did a great job on his control. And that made a huge difference in keeping the defense involved,” Baseball Head Coach Tyler Alseth expressed.
SCHS junior Matt Roedell went 2-for-2 with a single and double and 2 RBIs and freshman Buddy Smeenk 2-for-3, two singles and one double and 1 RBI. The team erupted for nine runs in the third inning.
In game two, SCHS senior Nate Moore pitched three innings, struck out seven, walked one and didn’t give up a hit. Sophomore Sawyer Jansen pitched the fourth and fifth inning to finish off the Indians. He gave up two hits, two walks, two runs and struck out two in relief.
The Knights’ pitchers had been struggling to throw strikes in their past starts but during the home series, they only issued a total of three base on balls, according to coach.
The offense banged out 16 hits in four innings and the defense committed no errors in the last game. SCHS scored 11 runs on seven hits in the second inning. Groeneweg had two hits, 2 RBIs and Smeenk had two hits and 3 RBIs in the frame.
Groeneweg led the Knights’ slugging barrage, 5-for-5, 3 RBIs; Moore 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Smeenk 2-for-3, 4 RBIs; Roedell 2-for-4, 3 RBIs.
“We’re thankful and excited to be back out on the baseball field again,” Alseth described. He recalled how seniors Groeneweg and Moore, who have been on the team with him since eighth grade, has enjoyed watching them mature into strong leaders with a solid respect for the game.
Coach said he’s more impressed with their talent for being good young men beyond the baseball field.
Following their back-to-back wins on Tuesday, April 13, the Knights moved to (4-3) on the season.
Both teams are on the road to play DeSales, Tuesday, April 20 and Tekoa-Rosalia, Saturday, April 2.
They return home on Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m. to play host to Liberty Christian for their final doubleheader of the season.
