Knights stay alive with win against Curlew

The Sunnyside Christian High School Knights baseball team triumphed in their athletic battle with the Curlew Cougars on their home field on Monday, May 9.
Both teams were neck and neck throughout the match as each team was left with the looming thought of the loser going home and the winner proceeding to play for a chance at the state level.
The beginning of the game saw the Knights down three runs in the third inning with Curlew being ahead, 4-1. The Knights were on offense and the bases were loaded with two outs and Matt Roedel up to bat. The first pitch was thrown to Roedel when he made a hit and cleared the bases and then scored the go-ahead run to put the Knights up one run, at 5-4.
Curlew answered in the next two innings with five runs for themselves to Sunnyside’s two, putting the game at 9-7 with Curlew in the lead at the end of the fifth inning.
Curlew started at the top of the sixth, gaining a commanding lead by making three more runs to put the score at 12-7.
The Knight’s offense stepped up to the plate at the bottom of the sixth inning as Buddy Smeenk “came up big” according to head coach Tyler Alseth. Smeenk was able to score five RBI off of two different doubles. Aiden Adringa was also able to score two RBI in the same inning. In total, the Christian High School was able to put up nine runs at the bottom of the sixth to put the score at 16-12.
Curlew was not able to come back as they only scored one more run at the top of the seventh. Sawyer Jansen pitched, striking out the last batter in order to end the game and the Curlew Cougars season with a 16-13 win for the Knights.
“I'm really proud of the way the boys battled through adversity today and looking forward to the next couple of weeks,” said Alseth, as the Knights will go on to face Odessa High School today at 11 a.m. in Spokane for the fifth or sixth seed to state.
