WALLA WALLA — The Sunnyside Christian fastpitch team played against the DeSales Leprechauns for a doubleheader event on Thursday, March 31.
The first game could have gone either way with the Knights and Leprechauns being neck and neck the whole time played. DeSales ended up winning in a 3-2 match.
Although they lost, Sunnyside Christian showed great defense as they were able to keep the Leprechauns to three runs the majority of the game as DeSales hadn’t scored in the last four innings of the match.
The second game started off strong for the Leprechauns as they scored eight runs in the first two innings. Sunnyside Christian put up a fight with five total runs scored but could not best the Leprechauns as they scored two more runs and ended the game 10-5.
The Sunnyside Christian Fastpitch Knights will be going on to face the Kittitas Coyotes for a home game starting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.
