The Sunnyside Christian Knights baseball team played a doubleheader event against the Touchet Indians on Saturday, April 23.
The Knights won the first game in 6 innings when the score hit 13-3. Sawyer Jansen pitched the first four innings while only giving up one hit and striking out 3. Buddy Smeenk pitched the last two innings striking out 5 and giving up two hits.
On offense, Rykker Schilperoort was 2-3 with two runs scored. Dash Bosma was 2-4 with one runner batted in (RBI) and two runs scored. Buddy Smeenk was 3-4 with three runs scored and one RBI. Justin Vanwieringen was 2-4 with a double and two RBI and Isaac De Boer was 3-4.
The second game was a different story as the Touchet Indians took the lead right off the bat in the first inning scoring four runs but, “The boy’s stayed in the whole game and never gave up,” according to head coach Tyler Alseth.
The score was 8-4 with the Indians still in the lead and the Knights up to bat at the bottom of the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, De Boer hit a clutch double that netted two RBI putting the knights at 8-6. Cody Van Beek decided it was also his time to shine when he hit a single that netted two more RBI to tie the game, 8-8. Schiperoort was then up to bat with Aiden Andriga on third base who ran it in for the game-winning score when Schiperoort hit a single.
This 9-8 win puts the Knights at 7-4 who look to defeat Moses Lake Christian on Tuesday, May 3.
