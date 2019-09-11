WALL WALLA — Sunnyside Christian started their 2019 season with a 1B non-conference loss to the DeSales Irish, 62-20 at Ty Baffney Field in Walla Walla, on Friday, Sept. 6.
While the maroon and gold Knights fell short in their first 2019 season outing, it showed Head Coach Jeremy Thomas what areas the young, but hustling team needs to work on. Thomas spoke about his team’s performance, “. . . (They) started off pretty good, but then started getting tired and tried to keep up with them and they were a big physical team. . . we got worn down.”
DeSales’ eight-man squadron were unbent in their physicality.
Thomas expressed his confidence to his team during the game, “. . . Keep your heads up, work hard, use this as a learning experience.”
The Knights were outscored but tenacious with their efforts throughout the game. 32-14 in the first quarter, tied 6-6 for points in second quarter, trailed 16-0 in third, and short 8-0 in the fourth for the 62-20 final score.
The Knights started five seniors as well as three sophomores. Thomas added his sophomores played “pretty well,” with switched roles.
Kolby Thomas was moved to running back and wide receiver. Jordan Lemon debuted at center, while Jaden Jech played receiver, with one catch.
Both Thomas and Jech played the entire game cycling through offense, defense, and special teams, Thomas detailed.
Starting a new offense this year, the Knights have potential according to Thomas but need to “. . . fine tune a few more things.”
The team goal was to determine which plays worked, and which did not. Thomas noted the Knights will continue to re-watch games to see what plays need to be added or subtracted.
The hometown team will play Yakama Nation Tribal School on Sept. 13, in Toppenish, at 3:30 pm.
