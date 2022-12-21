Lady Griz basketball 3 for 3

Senior Jansyn Carrizales has control of the ball during their game against West Valley on Dec. 17, the Grizzlies were able to finish last weeks games with a winning streak.

 Andrew Hamil

The Sunnyside girls’ basketball team went three for three the previous week beating the East Valley Red Devils at a score of 60-54, the West Valley Rams on Dec. 16 at a score of 47-44 and the Moses Lake Mavericks on Dec. 17 at a score of 54-30.

During their match against the East Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 13 the Grizzlies were able to score 11 points during the first quarter, 20 during the second, 9 during the third and 20 during the fourth with East Valley scoring 14 points during the first quarter, 15 during the second, 19 during the third and 6 during the fourth.

