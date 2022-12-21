Lady Griz basketball 3 for 3

The Sunnyside girls’ basketball team went three for three the previous week beating the East Valley Red Devils at a score of 60-54, the West Valley Rams on Dec. 16 at a score of 47-44 and the Moses Lake Mavericks on Dec. 17 at a score of 54-30.
During their match against the East Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 13 the Grizzlies were able to score 11 points during the first quarter, 20 during the second, 9 during the third and 20 during the fourth with East Valley scoring 14 points during the first quarter, 15 during the second, 19 during the third and 6 during the fourth.
The Grizzlies were able to gain an initial lead during the first quarter, they were leading by four points at a score of 6-2 though they were unable to hold the lead for long. After two successful free throws the Red Devils were leading with a six point advantage at a score of 12-6. By the end of the quarter the Grizzlies were able to narrow the lead with East Valley leading by three at a score of 14-11.
During the second quarter the Grizzlies were able to even out the scores at 16 points after a three-point shot from Jansyn Carrizales with Sunnyside leading by two points after a two-point shot from Rosie Lopez. Both teams played a game of back and forth throughout the second quarter, but the Grizzlies were able to push ahead and finish the first half two points ahead at a score of 31-29.
The Red Devils attempted to catch up during the third quarter and were able to briefly be ahead after a free throw which was followed by a constant back and forth with no team wanting the other to get ahead. The Red Devils were able stay ahead at the end though ending the quarter at a score of 46-40.
The Grizzlies initially started the final quarter six points behind, but they were able to catch up and tie the scores at 48 points after a two-point shot from Karizma Fuentes. The Grizzlies refused to let East Valley to get ahead of them again, Sunnyside finished the game six points ahead at a score of 60-54.
Stats for the Grizzlies during their game against East Valley are Baylee Maldonado with 24 points, one rebound, one assist and three steals, Lili Briones with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals, Karizma Fuentes with eight points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal, Aubrey Garza with five points, three rebounds and one steal, Rosie Lopez with 4 points, four rebounds and three steals, Adri Amaro with three points, one rebound and two steals, Jansyn Carrizales with three points, three rebounds and one steal, Saraii Gonzalez with three points, three rebounds and one steal and Jenny Lopez with two rebounds and one steal.
Grizzlies are currently 3-0 for their conference with their next home game happening on Saturday, January 7 against the Davis Pirates.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.