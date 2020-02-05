SUNNYSIDE — “It was really an amazing feeling knowing that my teammates needed me and I wanted to show them that I could play like them,” sophomore Benemi Sanchez said following her impressive play down the stretch as the Lady Griz won 52-45 over visiting Wenatchee on Friday, Jan. 31.
Following her three-point field goal to tie the game at 39 with 4:00 remaining, Sunnyside (7-2 Big 9, 11-5 overall) went on a 13-6 run to cage the Panthers (2-6, 4-12), Sanchez poured in 11 points.
Senior Abigail Zavala and sophomore Analyssa Maldonado were unable to play due to injuries which provided Sanchez significant playing time in coach Rick Puente’s rotation.
“We love to preach to the girls that during adverse situations, we have to have some resilience. And that’s something we remind them of every game, every practice and every shop talk of a game,” coach acknowledged. “We talked to the girls that the next girl has to step up and they did. Wenatchee was gunning for us and they played well tonight.”
“The team has been experiencing a lot more backcourt pressure and with the younger players seeing more on court time, they’re beginning to get a sense of how important possessions are and taking care of the ball is a key priority.
“We just have to keep our calm. We can’t be 100 miles per hour all the time. We’ve got to make good choices of when those opportunities present themselves and don’t force it,” Puentes stated.
Senior Kameran Rodriguez scored a team high 20 points and was a calming force after the Lady Griz were outscored 11-3 in the third period. The team leader took charge in the fourth on both sides of the court.
“The girls bounced back, and they got some timely stops and cleared some boards. They did a good job on the defensive end,” coach reported.
He said there were girls playing in different situations and he was happy how they responded in the second half.
“I was nervous, but my teammates kept telling me to keep my head in the game and I’ll get through it and they really helped me a lot,” Sanchez explained.
