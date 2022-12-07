Lady Griz defeat Greyhounds

Sunnyside Grizzly Baylee Maldonado has control of the ball during their match against the greyhounds on Tuesday, Nov 29.

 Andrew Hamil

The Sunnyside Grizzlies faced the Grandview Greyhounds for their first home match on Tuesday, Nov. 29 winning to a score of 64-56.

“First game coaching the Grizzlies was fun, packed house and felt right at home,” said Coach Chris McCallum.

