Lady Griz defeat Greyhounds

The Sunnyside Grizzlies faced the Grandview Greyhounds for their first home match on Tuesday, Nov. 29 winning to a score of 64-56.
"First game coaching the Grizzlies was fun, packed house and felt right at home," said Coach Chris McCallum.
The Sunnyside Grizzlies faced the Grandview Greyhounds for their first home match on Tuesday, Nov. 29 winning to a score of 64-56.
“First game coaching the Grizzlies was fun, packed house and felt right at home,” said Coach Chris McCallum.
The grizzlies were able to score 16 points during the first quarter, 8 during the second, 26 during the third and 14 during the fourth with the greyhounds scoring 21 during the first quarter, 9 during the second, 19 during the third and 7 during the fourth.
Grandview pulled ahead during the first half of the game finishing it at a score of 30-24 with the Grizzlies falling six points behind.
The Grizzlies were able to catch up during the third quarter with a free throw from Jansyn Carrizales tying up the game at a score of 47 with the grizzlies leading at a score of 50-49 by the end of the third quarter.
During the final quarter the Grizzlies were able to increase their lead to an 8 point advantage finishing the game at a score of 64-56.
Stats for the Grizzlies are Baylee Maldonado with 12 points, Aubrey Garza with 9 points, Adri Amaro with 8 points, Lili Briones with 8 points, Saraii Gonzales with 7 points, Rosie Lopez with 7 points, Jansyn Carrizales with 6 points, Karizma Fuentes with 4 points and Jenny Lopez with 3 points.
Grizzlies were able to make 21 out of 37 attempted field goals, 17 out of 26 attempted two point shots, 4 out of 11 attempted three point shots, and 10 out of 23 attempted free throws.
Along with the home game the Grizzlies also played and away game on Dec. 2 in Pasco, The Grizzlies beat the Bulldogs at a score of 63-31.
The Grizzlies will host their next home game on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
